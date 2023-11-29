Kian Durnin, 22, of Milton Road, Martinho De-Sousa, 24, of Deansfield Road and Tireq McIntosh, 23, from Valley Road - all in Wolverhampton - deny attempted murder.

The case centres around what they say was a 'murderous feud' between two rival groups culminating in them shooting at each other near a play area in Shelley Road, Bushbury at around 3pm on May 1.

They also pleaded not guilty to wounding both victims with intent, possessing two handguns with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.

The case has been heard at Birmingham Crown Court over two weeks, during which CCTV footage and telephone records have been extensively used.

Tim Cray, prosecuting told the jury today the CCTV evidence was "not just based on a quick glance at the footage but of hours of studying and analysing it from every angle".

Two children were shot in the leg as they got caught up in the feud

He said: "It is our case that the three defendants are guilty of attempted murder, that is what we are going for.

"I would urge you to ignore the fact we have heard no defence evidence apart from prepared statements read out to the court.

"You should not commit on the basis of silence but on that of all the evidence you have heard, which we say is conclusive.

"Of course it is possible that the people who were involved in the shooting are entirely separate from this court and that they are laughing at us as we are here.

"But it is our case that these would not only be remote from here but ghosts as well because everything points, we say, to the defendants carrying out the act between 2.50pm and 3.20pm on May 1."

The case continues.