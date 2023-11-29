Walsall man, 26, part of heroin and crack cocaine supply chain, court told

Rohail Ali, aged 26, was arrested in a joint operation carried by West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce and Walsall police relating to the alleged discovery of drug supply mobile phones, cash totalling £20,000 and weapons.

Ali was arrested after items were allegedly seized at properties in the town earlier this year.

On Tuesday the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how specialist officers downloaded phone records and messages purporting to show Ali was involved in supplying illicit substances.