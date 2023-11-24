Call for stricter online rules to protect children after 'predatory' paedophile jailed

Aiden Foster, described by a judge as "dangerous" and "predatory", was jailed for 11 years after American investigators on the dark web spotted videos of him raping a child he had shared online.

The NSPCC hopes the UK Government's new Online Safety Act will kerb the sharing of child porn on online platforms.

A charity spokesperson said: “This awful case highlights how dangerous sexual predators like Foster are using social media to share and showcase their abhorrent behaviour. We hope the children who suffered at his hands are receiving all the help and support they need to move forwards with their lives.

“Now that the Online Safety Act has passed into legislation tech companies must make children’s safety a central priority and make it harder for abusers like Foster to use and exploit their platforms."

Foster, 22, of Bassett Road, Wednesbury shared his videos on video platform Telegram, which was then shared on the dark web which alerted the National Crime Agency who used facial recognition software to identify him and then they swooped on his home in May.

The videos he made helped force him to plead guilty to his crimes, however, Foster is not the only local sex offender to share their crimes online.

In September at Wolverhampton Crown Court, a 19-year-old, who cannot be named because he started the offences when he was 17, was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old three times and pleaded guilty to a string of other sexual crimes including sexual assault last year.

He also poured a can of pop over the girl's head and squeezed her face as well as uploading videos on TikTok of him assaulting her, the court was told.

The NSPCC spokesman added: “Anyone who is concerned for the wellbeing of a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or send an email to help@nspcc.org.uk.

“Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, via the website: www.childline.org.uk, or by calling 0800 1111.”