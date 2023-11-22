Accused Darlaston pair arrested on firearms and drugs charges given bail

Rayquorn Davidson, aged 21, and Hannah Davidson, aged 36, both of Darlaston, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The case relates to a police raid at a property where a firearm, ammunition and drugs were allegedly seized on November 10.

The defendants, both of Willenhall Street, in Darlaston, were granted unconditional bail until next month when they will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.