Two to appear before magistrates on drugs and firearm charges after police raid

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Willenhall Street in the Darlaston area of Walsall on Friday.

Rayquorn Davidson, aged 21, and Hannah Davidson ,aged 36, both from Willenhall Street, Darlaston, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Target, which brings together efforts from the police to tackle a range of crimes, from firearms to drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.