Man jailed after sexually assaulting teenager waiting at bus stop

Nazakat Hussain, of no fixed address, denied the allegation but was found guilty of sexual assault by touching and was yesterday jailed for six months.

In August, the 15-year-old girl was waiting to board a bus in Bordesley Green with her younger sister when Hussain assaulted her.

The girl immediately told the bus driver who called the police and the 44-year-old was swiftly arrested.

Mark Heffernan, chief operating and safety officer for National Express, said: “Hundreds of thousands of journeys are made safely on our buses every single day and incidents of sexual assault are rare, however we will not tolerate anybody who does not respect the right that everybody has to travel safely, without fear of assault or intimidation.

“Thanks to our driver’s immediate actions to help protect these young girls and the quick work of the police, this man’s arrest and subsequent sentencing sends a clear message that we continue to work closely together to prosecute offenders and make sure that they are brought to justice.”

Inspector Lee Davies, from the Safer Travel Police team, said: "We would like to commend the girl for having the bravery to come forward.

"Her quick actions ensured that Hussain was quickly arrested.

"Everyone should be able to use public transport across the West Midlands safely and we take offences of this kind very seriously.

"Hussain showed no remorse and the judge handed out a jail term after he said that he considered the act to be one of a deliberate nature."

In addition to serving the prison term, Hussain must also notify police of his residence for a period of seven years after his release.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time, restricting any unsupervised access with children under the age of 16.

Anybody that is a victim of sexual assault should contact police on 999 if they feel that they are in danger.

Alternatively, call 101 or report the crime through the West Midlands Police website at west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/sexual-assault