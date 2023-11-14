Jailed: Prolific thief 'caused misery' by repeatedly targeting Sainsbury's store

Karl Bamford continually targeted Sainsbury's on Birmingham Road, Sutton Coldfield, throughout October. The 51-year-old was said to have been "causing misery" for staff and customers.

Bamford, who is of no fixed address, was said to be indiscriminate in the items he stole, grabbing cleaning products, meat, confectionery and alcohol on 10 separate occasions.

CCTV of the thefts was forwarded to neighbourhood policing officers who recognised him.

Sergeant Neal Marsh, from the local policing team, said: "Bamford clearly thought that he could steal as much as he wanted, as many times as he wanted. From the items and the quantities he stole it's apparent that he wasn't stealing the items for his own consumption.

"We have been working closely with the loss prevention team at the supermarket and this issue has been raised in local community meetings by residents.

"We work with our partners, the community and businesses around reducing business crime offences like shoplifting.

"This is not a victimless crime, we work with and support staff who have to deal with and are affected by these offences. Our businesses have asked us to work with them to help reduce this type of offending and we hope the conviction of a prolific shoplifter shows that we are committed to reducing this type of offence.”

He was arrested on November 7 and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court last week where he pleaded guilty to the thefts and was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.