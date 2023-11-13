Drugs and weapons gang trio are jailed

Danyal Aziz, aged 29, from Pelham Road, Stechford, and two other gang members, Michael Earp and Nicole Rhone, were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in June this year and were sentenced on Monday.

The gang used a rented flat in Sapphire Heights, Hockley, as their base where large amounts of cash and drugs paraphernalia were found. Earp and an associate were captured on CCTV in the Sapphire Height’s car park exchanging handguns that they hoped to sell.

Aziz and his associates were arrested by the National Crime Agency in 2020. A Skorpion submachine gun loaded with live rounds of ammunition was found in an orange plastic carrier bag under Rhone’s bed at her home in Bordesley Green, where she was storing it for Aziz and, her cousin, Earp.

Danyal Aziz; Michael Earp; Nicole Rhone. Photo: CPS.

Additional ammunition was found in her child’s bedroom. CCTV from April 2020 showed Aziz and Earp retrieving and later returning an orange package from Rhone’s address.

Messaging between the two men suggested that the orange package contained the gun, with Aziz telling Earp: ‘Go grab the skorps load it up … with the fresh sweets’ [the sweets referring to ammunition].

The investigation relied significantly on EncroChat communications, with two of the defendants using encrypted mobile phones, to conduct their illicit enterprise of buying and selling class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

EncroChat messaging also confirmed they acquired firearms to protect themselves from rival organised criminal gangs.

On Monday, Aziz, was jailed for 26 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of prohibited ammunition and money laundering.

Earp, aged 33 of Pear Tree Road, Shard End was jailed for 26 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of prohibited ammunition.

Rhone, aged 29, of Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green, was sentenced to five years for possession of a firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Kelly Matthews, the Crown Prosecution Service's unit head for Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate, said: “Today’s sentencing marks the end of a case which has seen the head of an organised crime group jailed for 33 years.

“In the mistaken belief they were protected by using encrypted messaging, the gang organised for large amounts of class A drugs to flood our streets.

“They also had access to a lethal sub-machine gun which had it been used, could have had potentially terrible consequences for innocent members of the public.

“The length of today’s sentence reflects the severity of these crimes, and the potential damage that drugs and weapons can do in our communities.

“This case is an excellent example of the CPS working jointly with the NCA to bring a group of dangerous criminals to justice.”

NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said: “These people made up a dangerous organised crime group, who were heavily involved in the importation and sale of class A drugs in Birmingham and around the UK.

“Aziz was a major player, orchestrating the movement of more than 40 kilos of heroin and 52 kilos of cocaine in just three months. These drugs are a corrosive threat, bringing in a huge amount of revenue for criminals who do not care about the devastation they cause.

“Our investigation has also taken a deadly, working sub-machine gun out of the hands of this group, who were actively working to acquire more weapons to scare and intimidate their customers and competition.

“The NCA is committed to protecting the public and will continue to pursue violent organised criminals who trade in illegal drugs and firearms.”