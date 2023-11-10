Jack Lowe murder trial restarted after original jury discharged

Jack, also known as Jack Norton, of Alumwell in Walsall, suffered a three-inch knife wound to his chest and died from his injuries after he was attacked in ‘Cookie Park’ in Cook Street in Darlaston on December 7 last year.

Brandon Price, aged 19, and a youth, aged 16, both of Walsall are on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of killing him in front of two of his friends shortly after 9pm.

On Thursday trial judge Michael Chambers KC discharged the first jury explaining that a juror had "appropriately" raised a matter with the court which meant it was inappropriate for them to continue.

On Friday a new jury was sworn in and were shown closed circuit television footage of the sequence of events after security cameras captured the defendants and the victim in the vicinity leading up the stabbing, by the prosecution.

The jurors were also told that it was Brandon Price, then aged 18, who stabbed the victim and that he was egged on by the youth then aged 15.

Both Price, of Mellish Road, and the youth, who cannot be named due to being aged under 18, claimed they were acting in self-defence.

The court heard they fled the scene on foot and as they passed homes in the area, they were recorded on a doorbell device whooping and saying “kill” in what the prosecution alleged was a celebratory manner after carrying out an sudden attack on Jack.

Both defendants deny murder and having a bladed article.

The trial continues.