Pair 'celebrated' after stabbing 18-year-old Jack Lowe, murder trial told

Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton, suffered a three-inch knife wound to the rib cage and died from his injuries after he was attacked on park land in 'Cookie Park' in Cook Street, Darlaston, on December 7 last year.

Prosecutor Rachel Brand KC said the two accused, who claim they were acting in self-defence, fled the scene on foot after the stabbing and as they passed homes they were recorded on a doorbell device saying “kill”, in what the prosecution says was a celebratory manner.

Brandon Price, aged 19, and a youth, aged 16, both from Walsall, were on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday accused of killing Mr Lowe.

Miss Brand said: “It was Brandon Price, now aged 19, who stabbed Jack, but the youth, now 16, is also charged with murder because he was egging on Price.” She said the youth did not wield the knife, but she told the court: “We say that the youth is just as much responsible for the crime of murder as Price.”

She added: "Jack Norton had been out with two friends of his. They are going to be witness in this trial."

Miss Brand told the jury, of six women and six men, that the victim, his friend Mia Johnson, aged 18, and a 16-year-old girl had spent much of the day together, going shopping in Walsall and Birmingham and travelling by bus and train.

By the evening the three friends were back in Franchise Street on the Darlaston-Wednesbury border, close to the Ikea store near the M6 northbound carriageway.

"These three were walking in Franchise Street when they encountered Price and the youth and another lad," said Miss Brand.

"They seemed to somehow recognise Jack. Price stopped Jack saying something like, 'Don't you recognise me Jack?'

"There was a short conversation and fist pumping and the two defendants asked if they could hang out with them. The other young lad left and took no part in what was going to unfold. There were five people walking along the street together.

"But something more was going happening has they walked."

Miss Brand said that as the group headed to a grassy area between Franchise Street and Cook Street, known locally as Cookie Park, the defendants were wearing face coverings. She said the witnesses described that the youth, who cannot be named due to his age, was behaving in a "threatening manner" towards Jack.

She said the youth seemed to imply there was "some sort of grievance as Jack had hurt a member of his family in the past".

He was described as staring "up and down"at the victim and stating that he wanted to "slash" him, and start a fire and "throw Jack on it" and added he wanted to learn to drive so that he could "run him over".

She said Jack became uncomfortable and the three friends rose to leave.

Miss Brand said: "Jack paused to fist pump Price who suddenly and without any warning and for no good reason swung his arm in a sideways motion and stabbed Jack in the chest."

Price, of Mellish Road, in Walsall, and the youth deny murder and having a bladed article.

The trial continues.