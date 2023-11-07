Two women arrested in Cannock after police seize drugs and cash from three addresses

The arrests were made after two eagle-eyed officers spotted a potential drug deal taking place on Avon Road on Monday.

Police then searched three separate addresses in the area where they discovered £1,500 worth of drugs including heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis and seized £1,000 in cash.

A 25-year-old woman from Cannock was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and being in possession of criminal property.

A 30-year-old woman, also from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The women have been released by police under investigation.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing commitment by Staffordshire Police to tackle serious and organised crime in Operation Target.