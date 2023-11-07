Armed siege accused pleads not guilty to making threats to kill man and woman

Mark Freeman denied two offences of making threats to kill, one offence each of possession of firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, common assault and intentional strangulation at the city's crown court.

At Monday's hearing the 38-year-old, of Moathouse Lane West in Wednesfield spoke to confirm his name and his not guilty pleas.

The case relates to an alleged incident at an address in the same street on October 7 where a man barricaded himself at a house, resulting in specialist firearms officers entering the property.

There was no application for bail and Freeman was remanded in custody until the trial in April.