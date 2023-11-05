Murder probe launched as man found with stab injuries in Birmingham dies

Police say a man in his 20s was discovered "seriously hurt" on Cherrywood Road in the Bordesley Green area of the city at around 1.50am on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital but despite efforts from medics, was unable to be saved.

Police remain at the scene of the stabbing as they try to established what happened and are carrying out CCTV and door-to-door enquiries.

Anyone with information that could aid the murder investigation has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 248 of November 5.