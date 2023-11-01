Wolves fan found guilty of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand at Molineux

Jamie Arnold, 32, was found guilty today after two mistrials at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Arnold, from Norton Bridge, Staffordshire, was caught on camera doing monkey gestures at the pundit who was working for BT Sport.

The incident happened during the Wolves v Manchester United game in 2021, the first game fans were allowed back in grounds after lockdown.

Several Wolves fans, who were near Arnold, gave evidence for the prosecution. The jury found Arnold guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Arnold was bailed and will return for sentencing on Friday, December 8.