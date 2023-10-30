Man arrested as police discover 150 cannabis plants in Smethwick property

A man was taken into custody following the operation, which was a warrant executed as part of Safer6 week in Sandwell.
Officers released images from the early morning raid, including a photograph of an officer breaching a door, and cannabis plants inside the property.
A great start to Safer6 week for Smethwick Team 1 today. Early morning warrant executed successfully. Approximately 150 cannabis plants were discovered and a male is in custody for cultivation. #Safer6 #SaferSandwell @SandwellPolice @sandwellcouncil pic.twitter.com/KaZCcDHmao— Smethwick Police (@SmethwickWMP) October 30, 2023
West Midlands Police have been contacted for more information.