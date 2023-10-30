Notification Settings

Man arrested as police discover 150 cannabis plants in Smethwick property

SmethwickCrimePublished:

Police raided a property in Smethwick on Monday morning and discovered 150 cannabis plants.

A photograph of the cannabis inside the property (Photo:Smethwick Police).
A man was taken into custody following the operation, which was a warrant executed as part of Safer6 week in Sandwell.

Officers released images from the early morning raid, including a photograph of an officer breaching a door, and cannabis plants inside the property.

A police officer breaches a door.
The cannabis found inside the property

West Midlands Police have been contacted for more information.

