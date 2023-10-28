Michaela Ghita has been jailed for one year after a series of theft offences

Michaela Ghita, aged 35 and of no fixed abode, was jailed for a year after appearing at Birmingham Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to a charge of theft and four attempted thefts between October 18 and October 20 this year.

Ghita was targeting students on campus at the University of Birmingham earlier this month. She stole a mobile phone from one student and attempted to steal phones from others.

Officers were contacted by staff at the university after Ghita was caught red-handed carrying out the theft on CCTV.

Inspector Gemma Marston, CID investigation manager at Stechford, said: "We have a dedicated city centre team under Operation Willowvale which raises awareness of pickpockets and will robustly investigate to stop these kind of crimes from happening in the city.