Passenger attacked by man on train suffers fractured skull and bleed on the brain

Do you recognise this man?

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Saturday, August 12 on the 4.04pm train from Birmingham New Street travelling to Lichfield.

The 51-year-old victim boarded the train at Erdington, when he was involved in a minor dispute with another passenger who then punched him in the face.

The victim was taken to hospital and was found to have a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

British Transport Police is now issuing an image following the assault as officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 449 of 12 August 2023.