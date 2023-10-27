M6 boss vows to protect roadworks staff from dangerous drivers after fatal crash driver jailed

Traffic management officer Kevin Jarvis was fatally injured

Denis Balaz, 28, was being pursued by police on the M6 northbound carriageway at Stafford between Junctions 14 and 15 when the snatched Audi crashed into a parked Ford Focus in which traffic management officer Kevin Jarvis was sitting.

Balaz was jailed for nine years for causing Mr Jarvis's death by dangerous driving on February 26 last year.

Denis Balaz was jailed for more than nine years for causing the death of Kevin Jarvis

Following the Slovakian's sentencing, Mr Jarvis's devastated wife Julie Jarvis called on the highways authorities to take action to better protect road workers from dangerous drivers.

In response,National Highways Midlands regional operations director Andrew Jinks said: “Kevin’s death is a devastating tragedy and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues who have lost their loved one.

“While nothing will ever compensate for their loss, the person responsible for Mr Jarvis’s death has admitted his guilt and will now serve his sentence as imposed by the court.”

“Safety is always our top priority and nobody should ever be harmed while working on our roads. We are working with partners across the highways sector to tackle dangerous driving and help to keep workers safe.”

Kev Jarvis died on the M6 after his car was hit by Denis Balaz at the wheel of a stolen Audi

Mr Jarvis, from Cannock, was employed by road maintenance contractor Golden Orb, when he was killed while on duty in his stationary car in a closed works lane between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent at about 5.15am.

Golden Orb managing director Stephen Egerton said: “Kevin was a much loved colleague and friend. He is, and will always be, sorely missed. Our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.”

The grandfather-of-five had been married to Julie for 10 years as part of a blended family.

Mrs Jarvis said: "At approximately 5.15am Balaz collided with Kevin's vehicle, causing fatal injuries. It is estimated that he was travelling at speeds of 100mph when the collision occurred in the closed lane.

"Due to the substantial damage to Kevin's vehicle they could not get him out of the car to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation which was deemed appropriate as he was not breathing. With his last possible hope of survival ebbing away Kevin died at the scene."

“We would take the grandchildren on holidays and days out. Kevin did so much for the grandchildren. they adored him and he would always spoil them rotten.”

At Stafford Crown Court this month Balaz was jailed for nine years for the offence and jailed for three years and six months for wounding with intent relating an incident in Birmingham three hours before the crash.