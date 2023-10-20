The huge fire at EnableLink, Tipton

West Midlands Police have today confirmed that the "hellish" blaze that ripped and destroyed over 1,000 tons of scrap metal at EnableLink scrap yard is now suspected to be arson.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire on George Henry Road at around 6.18am on Wednesday, quickly finding the gigantic inferno that was ravaging the warehouse. The fire took more than several hours to put out, with fire crews remaining at the scene overnight.

Now, West Midlands Police have confirmed that the blaze is suspected to be arson, with the force asking for anyone with information to contact them directly.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A fire in George Henry Road, Tipton, on Wednesday (11 October) is suspected of being arson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20/875687/23."

The fire was attended by over 40 firefighters, eight fire engines, one brigade response vehicle, and two hydraulic platforms.

Following the fire, Joshua Long, the director of Enablelink, said: "I'll be honest, I'm absolutely gutted about this. I was on my way in this morning when I heard about it and we still don't know what the cost will be, but I know it's going to massively impact the company.

"I do know that everyone who works here is safe and accounted for as there was no one on site when it started, but I've got no idea what caused this, maybe a few suspicions, but nothing much."

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away, with many saying the scenes were "hellish".

Tylah Colby, from Tipton, said: "It's horrible, look at it, it's hellish. It really is like something out of a movie.