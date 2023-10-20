£300,000 of drugs seized and 68 arrested in West Mercia county lines crackdown

Police have been targeting county lines dealers this week

Guns, knives, knuckledusters, cars and phones were also confiscated by West Mercia Police officers during Operation Target. The force says it has closed four drug lines into the area.

Officers have been patrolling train stations and were in Shrewsbury town centre informing the public about county lines during the week of targeted action. They also visited 127 homes they suspected were being used for "cuckooing" - a practice where dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person and use it for drug-related activities. Officers safeguarded 46 people, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wall said: “We are obviously pleased that we have arrested 68 people involved in county lines drug dealing and that we have closed four lines and seized drugs to the value of £319,000. But we have also placed a real focus on safeguarding those impacted by county lines drug dealing.

"Whether that be young and vulnerable people being criminally exploited or those impacted by the wider damage caused by drugs in our communities. Positive action by West Mercia Police and our partners has led to a significant number of young and vulnerable people being diverted away from becoming further involved with county lines offending.

“Serious and organised crime and County Lines drug dealing remains a priority for West Mercia Police. We will work tirelessly to make sure our communities are unwelcoming for criminals travelling across our policing borders.

"We will continue to prioritise the pursuit and prosecution of those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence, and exploit vulnerable members of our communities.”

John Campion, the region's police and crime commissioner, said: “I regularly hear about the negative impacts caused on our streets caused by serious drug offences and I am committed to making a difference.

“I will continue to invest in West Mercia Police with the resources and tools it needs to continue to succeed in its operations and bring criminals to justice.

“The achievements made during the County Lines Intensification week shine a spotlight on the dedicated serving officers across West Mercia.

“I will continue to support West Mercia Police to ensure it delivers on my Safer West Mercia Plan and your policing priorities.”

The force says that education and early intervention are vital in preventing exploitation and protecting communities from county lines drug dealers and gangs.

Dealers often exploit children and young people, recruiting them to deal drugs on their behalf. Once recruited into county lines it can be difficult for those being exploited to leave, with fear and intimidation used to keep them in place.