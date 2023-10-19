Notification Settings

Man charged with burglary following West Bromwich break-in

By Daniel WaltonWest BromwichCrimePublished:

A man was due in court on Thursday (October 19) accused of burglary following a break-in in West Bromwich where cash was stolen.

The break-in happened on Tuesday night.
Dean Thompson, 44, from Wednesbury, was charged with burglary after the house was broken into on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Police added: "It comes as we're working together with partners to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and other community concerns through the current Safer Six campaign in Sandwell."

The Safer Six campaign is a project that runs from September 25 to November 12 and aims to raise awareness, boost engagement, tackle concerns and showcase services and support that are available all year round.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

