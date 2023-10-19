Future of under threat Black Country police station finally secured - despite row between cops and politicians

Tipton Police Station

Tipton Police Station had its future hanging in the balance, with bosses saying it was underused and also due to cuts by central government.

But extra officers and staff are now being moved there instead, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has announced.

Mr Foster said he has approved the Chief Constable’s proposal to retain the building.

It follows the launch of a new operating model by West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford that now sees force response based at Tipton.

That includes neighbourhood policing teams, response officers and other corporate policing teams who will remain within the community.

“This is excellent news for Tipton”, said Mr Foster.

“When I was elected, I pledged to rebuild community policing – to keep people, families, businesses and communities, safe and secure – and this will help to do exactly that.

“I am delighted that neighbourhood and response officers will now have a base in Tipton, within the community they serve.”

It comes after a row broke out between Mr Foster and West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey over the future of the police station earlier this year.

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey, left, and West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

During a strategic policing crime board meeting in July, Mr Foster suggested that Mr Bailey should urge the government to reform the "deeply flawed" police funding formula if he wants to save Tipton Police Station from potential closure in the future.

It came after Mr Bailey told concerned residents the station would be saved from the axe after speaking with local officers at a Tipton Town Board meeting.

However, both the commissioner and Chief Constable Guildford then released statements claiming the station's future has not been settled.

In response, Mr Bailey penned a public letter to the Chief Constable accusing him of exposing his own officers to public ridicule and leaving Tipton residents confused about their local cop shop's future.

Mr Foster blamed Mr Bailey for causing confusion by making "inaccurate and misleading statements", which led to Mr Bailey calling for him to resign.

Earlier this month, the Express & Star revealed that Dudley is set to get a new police station with the current headquarters in Brierley Hill to be sold.

Mr Foster confirmed the new station, which it is hoped will be based at the Castlegate Business Park, will be fit for the 21st century and become Dudley Police’s Headquarters.