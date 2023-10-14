Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair accused of street racing appear in court accused of dangerous driving

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamCrimePublished:

Two motorists accused of street racing in the Black Country have denied the allegations.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court
Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Olufela Adebayo, aged 25, and Vinay Lal, 19, both pleaded not guilty to an offence of dangerous driving, in Oldbury Road, in Smethwick, on December 18 last year at a hearing before Wolverhampton magistrates.

The matter was committed to the crown court where it will next be heard next month.

Adebayo, of John Brooks Avenue, Smethwick, and Lal, of Stafford Road, in Newtown near Bloxwich, are accused of dangerously driving a Mercedes C200 and BWM 318 respectively.

Both were granted unconditional bail.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Smethwick
Sandwell
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Bloxwich
Walsall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News