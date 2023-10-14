Pair accused of street racing appear in court accused of dangerous driving

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Olufela Adebayo, aged 25, and Vinay Lal, 19, both pleaded not guilty to an offence of dangerous driving, in Oldbury Road, in Smethwick, on December 18 last year at a hearing before Wolverhampton magistrates.

The matter was committed to the crown court where it will next be heard next month.

Adebayo, of John Brooks Avenue, Smethwick, and Lal, of Stafford Road, in Newtown near Bloxwich, are accused of dangerously driving a Mercedes C200 and BWM 318 respectively.