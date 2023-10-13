Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five arrested in connection with spate of car key burglaries in the Black Country

By Isabelle ParkinWalsallCrimePublished:

Five men have been arrested following a spate of car key burglaries in the Black Country in which Land Rovers and Range Rovers were targeted.

The men were arrested following a spate of car key burglaries in the region
The men were arrested following a spate of car key burglaries in the region

On Thursday police arrested three men, aged between 26 and 28, after they were spotted in a car off Hospital Street in Walsall.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered number plates, phones and other equipment often used to steal cars.

Following further investigation, police arrested a 19-year-old man from his home address in Bloxwich on suspicion of the theft of a Land Rover Discovery in Brewood, Staffordshire, last month.

West Midlands Police teamed up with Staffordshire Police in the operation to arrest a fifth man, aged 21, from his home address in Oxley.

All five men have been taken to police custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Vehicle crime remains a priority for us as we do not underestimate the inconvenience and distress having a car stolen causes.

"We have a range of tactics at our disposal to tackle vehicle crime offenders, particularly those who commit these crimes on a large scale.

"We are continuing our crackdown on organised criminality under Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber-crime and fraud."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News