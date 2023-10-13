Five arrested in connection with spate of car key burglaries in the Black Country

On Thursday police arrested three men, aged between 26 and 28, after they were spotted in a car off Hospital Street in Walsall.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered number plates, phones and other equipment often used to steal cars.
Following further investigation, police arrested a 19-year-old man from his home address in Bloxwich on suspicion of the theft of a Land Rover Discovery in Brewood, Staffordshire, last month.
West Midlands Police teamed up with Staffordshire Police in the operation to arrest a fifth man, aged 21, from his home address in Oxley.
All five men have been taken to police custody.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Vehicle crime remains a priority for us as we do not underestimate the inconvenience and distress having a car stolen causes.
"We have a range of tactics at our disposal to tackle vehicle crime offenders, particularly those who commit these crimes on a large scale.
"We are continuing our crackdown on organised criminality under Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber-crime and fraud."