Woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after man in his 60s dies during baptism ceremony

West Midlands Police confirmed a man in his 60s died at a private address in Slade Road, Erdington, on Sunday.

A 46-year-old woman arrested in Birmingham on Tuesday has been released on bail while officers carry out inquiries.

It has been reported that the man was taking part in the ceremony carried out by Life Changing Ministries in a small pool in the garden of a property.

The baptism event was streamed live on the church's Facebook page, but the stream was cut during the event and the video later removed.

The group's founder Cheryl Reid-Bartley reportedly said on the Facebook page on Monday a man called Robert Yap had died.

She said the man had Parkinson's Disease and had travelled to Birmingham to be baptised.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics gave the man advanced life support but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

A post mortem is due to be carried out to establish the cause of his death.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.42pm on Sunday to a medical emergency at a private address on Slade Road in Stockland Green, Birmingham.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from Midland Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man in his 60s died in Erdington on Sunday.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the man’s death, while detectives carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.