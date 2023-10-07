Notification Settings

24-hour siege in Wolverhampton brought to an end

A 24-hour siege in Wolverhampton was brought to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon.

Firearms officers outside the property on Saturday morning.
The incident began on Friday at around 1pm when armed police were deployed to a property Moathouse Lane West, Wednesfield.

Roads were cordoned off, with some residents claiming they were unable to reach their homes.

Police said a man was barricaded inside the property and that one no one else was believed to be inside with him. Force negotiators were brought in the resolve the situation.

On Saturday afternoon, an officer confirmed to the Express & Star that the situation was resolved, but didn't go into detail.

Police also haven't yet confirmed how the siege was ended.

The front downstairs window has been smashed and one of the second floor windows has some kind of hole in it.

Before the incident was brought to a conclusion, a local council thanked the police for their hard work but said it was "extremely sad and concerning to hear about the ongoing events occurring on Moathouse Lane West."

Councillor Ciaran Brackenridge for Wednesfield South continued: "As a local representative I truly hope this matter can be resolved as soon as possible.

"I would like to give my continuous gratitude to the local police force dealing with this issue and I hope all local residents like myself can support the police fully by staying away from the specific area which most importantly would be for everyone’s safety."

More to follow.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

