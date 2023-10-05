Suspected crime family among people arrested in £4m benefit fraud bust

Eight people have been arrested in a £4m benefit fraud bust, with five of the suspects believed to be from the same family.

The suspects, aged between 42 and 82, were arrested in the Wolverhampton and Dudley areas on suspicion of benefit and identity fraud relating to estimated sums in excess of £4 million. Five of the suspects are believed to be from the same family.

When searching addresses following the arrests, police also seized cash in excess of £150,000, a firearm, a meat cleaver, and large quantities of a class B drug believed to be cannabis.

Of the eight people arrested, five have been released under investigation by the police and three bailed until December as part of the ongoing operation.

The Department for Work and Pensions' Economic Serious and Organised Crime Team led a joint operation with West Midlands Police, the Regional Organised Crime Unit, and Government Agency Intelligence Network.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: "Benefit fraud is theft, full stop. It is stealing from some of the most vulnerable people in society and those responsible must be brought to justice.

"We’re committed to driving down fraud which is why we’re investing in our dedicated fraud teams, aiming to save the taxpayer £1.3bn this financial year alone."

Department for Work and Pensions Minister responsible for tackling fraud Tom Pursglove MP said: "Our fraud teams are working flat out across the country to root out cases of fraud and protect the taxpayer.

"We will continue this important work using the full range of powers at our disposal and ensure those responsible are met with the full force of the law."

Regional Government Agency Intelligence Network co-ordinator Jason Grove said: "Today's action is an excellent example of our collaborative working between DWP and local policing to tackle serious and organised crime.

"These fraud offences, not witnessed or deemed impacting on the general public, cost the government and indirectly the taxpayer millions of pounds each year and today shows that we will take action against those involved."

The arrests come as the latest figures show a 10 per cent drop in the rate of fraud and error over the past year, with plans to drive those numbers down further.