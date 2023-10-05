Seven held in cells as police investigate robberies in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police has confirmed seven people have been arrested and in holding cells as officers continue to investigate a number of robberies in Wolverhampton.

The figures come as West Midlands Police reassure Wolverhampton residents that "robbery is a local priority" and that officers are "working hard" to reduce offending.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We have seven people in our cells this morning, as our officers investigate crimes across the city over the past 24 hours.

"Suspects have been arrested on suspicion of offences ranging from robbery through to handling stolen goods.

"Robbery is a local priority across Wolverhampton and our officers are working hard to reduce offending while working to identify those committing crime."

Two 18-year-olds are among those who are currently being held by police, with both being arrested in connection with a robbery in Heath Town earlier today.

Meanwhile, a man and woman are helping with our enquiries after a man was robbed of his phone on Dudley Road, in Blakenall yesterday. They remain in custody today while police continue their investigations.