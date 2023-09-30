Notification Settings

Case of driver accused of killing cyclist at crossing put back to November 2024

By Paul Jenkins

The court case of a driver accused of killing a cyclist at a pedestrian crossing in Walsall has been put back to next year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Mandeep Singh appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday charged with causing death by dangerous driving whilst at the wheel of a VW Polo.

The incident dates back to July 13, 2021, when Doris Post - a recently retired foreign languages teacher at Queen Mary's High School – was killed on Lower Rushall Street, Walsall, close to the town's Morrisons store.

Singh, aged 44 and of New Chester Road in Bebbington, Wirral, did not enter a plea in court. The case has been adjourned to the next hearing on Wednesday, November 15 2024.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

