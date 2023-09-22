Notification Settings

Inquest into two young men's deaths hears crash driver was almost twice drink drive limit

Published:

The driver of a high-performance car that was pursued by police officers minutes before it crashed and killed two passengers was almost twice the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.

William Craddock
William Craddock and driver Kaya Morrison-Taylor, both aged 22, and from Walsall, died after the Audi S3 left the A460 Cannock Road, in Westcroft near Essington at about 3.50am on August 1, 2021. Mr Craddock, known as Will, of Newhome Way, in Harden, was in the rear.

