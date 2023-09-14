Police urging people to come forward after van stolen from Lichfield

Rogue trader who was gambling addict gets suspended sentence over cons totalling £5,500
Police are appealing for information after a blue Peugeot Boxer van was stolen in Lichfield.
The incident happened overnight on Tuesday, September 5 at a home on Longbridge Road.
Officers are urging anyone in the area who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage to come forward.
Please get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 173 of 5 September, or by using LiveChat at staffordshire.police.uk/.