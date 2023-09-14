Man in hospital with 'serious injuries' after being attacked by two dogs

The attack took place on Main Street, Stonnall. Photo: Google

Staffordshire Police were called to the scene on Main Street, Stonnall, just before 3.15pm on Thursday, to reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs outside a property.

Police say a number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and successfully contained one outside, with the other contained within the owner's flat.

As a result of the incident, a number of school children were prevented from leaving a nearby school, St Peter's Primary Academy, for "safety reasons", but have since been allowed to go home.

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has now been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

Police have said an investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dog's breed.

People with information have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 405 of September 14, or via Live Chat on their website.