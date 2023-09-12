Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men plead guilty to death by dangerous driving after killing pensioner 'during road race'

Premium
By Adam SmithRowley RegisCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men have pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after killing an 81-year-old grandmother during a road race in Rowley Regis.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Surinder Kaur died after Arjun Dosanjh, 25, “drove on the wrong side of the road” whilst racing Jacek Wiatrowski, 51, down the Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, on November 11 last year.

Crime
News
Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News