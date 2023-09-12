Two men plead guilty to death by dangerous driving after killing pensioner 'during road race'

Surinder Kaur died after Arjun Dosanjh, 25, “drove on the wrong side of the road” whilst racing Jacek Wiatrowski, 51, down the Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, on November 11 last year.
Two men have pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after killing an 81-year-old grandmother during a road race in Rowley Regis.
