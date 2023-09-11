Man and teenager arrested after Tipton house fire caused by cannabis farm set up in loft

Police.

Police said they were called to the property in Palethorpe Road at about 1am on Sunday after reports of a house fire, and it was confirmed by West Midlands Fire Service that the blaze was caused due to a cannabis set-up of up to 12 plants in the loft of the property.

A man, aged 41 and a 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of arson and cultivating cannabis, and both have since been bailed.

Three fire engines crewed by 18 firefighters from Bilston, West Bromwich, Dudley and Walsall stations attended the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 12.55am on Sunday 10 September, we responded to an incident on Palethorope Road, Tipton.

"Three fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and an aerial hydraulic platform attended, crewed by 18 firefighters from Bilston, West Bromwich, Dudley and Walsall stations.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which was in the loft space of a two-storey house. The fire was accessed without use of the aerial platform.

"Everyone was accounted for and there were no casualties.

"A check of the adjoining property was also carried out, but no damage was caused.

"Crews damped down and handed the incident over to West Midlands Police at 3.59am.

"We revised the site at 9.10am to check for hotspots and a final damp down was completed. We left the incident at 10.02am."

