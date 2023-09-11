Gang who raided 50 homes across Midlands jailed for a total of 50 years

Clockwise, from left: Jason MacDonaugh, Darren O'Halloran, Barney Casey and Daniel Harty

The burglars went on a crime spree between November last year and January when they would don balaclavas and masks and force their way into family homes.

They struck mainly across Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall.

After staking out their targets they pounced when no-one was present, however, they did eventually encounter victims, who were confronted with thieves in their homes.

West Midlands Police worked with forces from across the country to apprehend the gang. Hundreds of hours of CCTV were trawled through to match up with phone records and cell mast site locations.

The first breakthrough was identifying two getaway vehicles, an Audi RS3 and a VW Golf, which were on false plates and used to flee the scenes.

Jason MacDonaugh was identified as the buyer and seller of the Audi, while detectives connected his associates to the crimes which also saw them strike near Bristol and Warwickshire.

Police tracked MacDonaugh, aged 32, Darren O'Halloran, 38, and Barney Casey, 22, to Yorkshire where they were arrested in early February. Following further enquiries they detained Daniel Harty, 32, in Wales later in the month.

The four, of no fixed address but originally from Ireland, were convicted of conspiracy to burgle following a trial. On Monday they were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to almost 50 years imprisonment.

MacDonaugh was jailed for 13 years and six months, O'Halloran was sent down for 12 years, Harty was jailed for 12 years, and Casey was jailed for 10 years and six months

Sergeant James Birtles, from West Midlands Police's investigation team, said: "These four burglars have quite rightly lost their freedom for a long time.

"Their crime spree saw them target more than 50 homes across the West Midlands in just a few months.

"But following extensive enquiries, including working with the An Garda Síochána and other police forces, we managed to identify and link them to the series of break-ins."

He added: "I'm convinced if we hadn't have caught them, they would have continued to carry out more burglaries, in the region and beyond.