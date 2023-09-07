Notification Settings

Man arrested after firearm found while officers conducted search warrant for stolen goods

By Eleanor Lawson

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after officers found a firearm in a premises where a search warrant was being carried out to look for stolen goods.

The search warrant was carried out on Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google Maps.
The search warrant was carried out on Pensnett Road in Brockmoor, Brierley Hill, yesterday.

After finding the firearm at the site, officers arrested the 35-year-old who remains in custody while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re taking a robust approach against those involved in the handling of stolen goods. We’ll also take action against anyone concerned with the illegal use of firearms and we’re committed to removing guns from our streets.

"We’re carrying out regular activity across the borough and the wider region. We're currently running Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

