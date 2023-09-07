Man arrested after firearm found while officers conducted search warrant for stolen goods

The search warrant was carried out on Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google Maps.

The search warrant was carried out on Pensnett Road in Brockmoor, Brierley Hill, yesterday.

After finding the firearm at the site, officers arrested the 35-year-old who remains in custody while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re taking a robust approach against those involved in the handling of stolen goods. We’ll also take action against anyone concerned with the illegal use of firearms and we’re committed to removing guns from our streets.