Wolverhampton MP welcomes Government nitrous oxide ban

Discarded 'laughing gas' silver cannisters are a familiar sight but the Home Office has announced nitrous oxide will be an illegal Class C substance by the end of the year.

In the last 18 months, bigger Smartwhip bottles have become popular youngsters but they are 76 times stronger than the small silver cannisters.

Nitrous oxide is currently the third most misused drug in the UK and has led to drug-driving and littering of discarded canisters

Following a consultation between May and June, the Government assessed the extent and nature of legitimate uses of nitrous oxide, which is also used in the catering industry.

Evidence of drugs and Nitrous Oxide was found in disused Wolverhampton garages

Chris Philp MP, minister for crime, policing and fire, announced that the Government will protect the legitimate use of nitrous oxide, but using this substance as a drug will be prohibited under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The Express & Star reported earlier this year about "whip mouth" which is caused by inhaling directly from Smartwhip bottles.

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson said: "I first called for a ban in August 2020, and I'm so pleased my campaign has been successful.

Jane Stevenson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North east

"Many young people feel nitrous oxide is a harmless drug, but that is not the case. Inhaling large amounts can lead to paralysis and even death."

She added: "I want to pay tribute to people like Olivia Golding, a young mother who was paralysed after inhaling too much nitrous oxide. She has lost her job and is now confined to a wheelchair.

"Since her paralysis, Olivia has been campaigning to warn other young people that what seems like a bit of fun can have devastating, long-term consequences."

The MP added: "With super-sized canisters being cheap and easy to buy online we have seen a huge rise in consumption, often by young people who don't realise the serious health risks of this drug.