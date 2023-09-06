Man in 30s stabbed whilst cycling through Lichfield

The stabbing occurred on Friary Road in Lichfield. Photo: Google Maps.

The incident occurred just before 2.20pm yesterday on Friary Road. The victim, a man in his 30s, was riding a bicycle when he was approached by a man, who took out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Thankfully, the victim managed to fend off the suspect who then ran away on foot, and did not suffer serious injuries.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene, who was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We set up a cordon in the area and have been speaking to residents and reviewing CCTV footage as part of our initial enquiries.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public at this time.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 426 of 5 September, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk .