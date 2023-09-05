Police looking for 24-year-old man in relation to drug and robbery offences

Police want to speak to Alex Parker. Photo: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police believes that Alex Parker, aged 24, may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Parker has links to Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Lichfield areas.

Police are warning the public that anyone helping Parker by providing him with a place to stay, documents, vehicles, or money to evade arrest may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution.

Anyone who has information should contact West Mercia Police on 999 quoting reference 22/100502/21.