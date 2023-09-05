Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police looking for 24-year-old man in relation to drug and robbery offences

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued a photo of a man they wish to speak to in relation to robbery and drugs offences that took place in 2021.

Police want to speak to Alex Parker. Photo: West Mercia Police.
Police want to speak to Alex Parker. Photo: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police believes that Alex Parker, aged 24, may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Parker has links to Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Lichfield areas.

Police are warning the public that anyone helping Parker by providing him with a place to stay, documents, vehicles, or money to evade arrest may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution.

Anyone who has information should contact West Mercia Police on 999 quoting reference 22/100502/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News