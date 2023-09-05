Notification Settings

Appeal after wallet and bank cards stolen from car in Lichfield

By Eleanor LawsonLichfieldCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information after a wallet and bank cards were stolen from a car in Lichfield.

Do you recognise these individuals?
Do you recognise these individuals?

It happened between 8.15pm on July 27 and 6am on July 28 whilst the car, a white Ford B-Max, was parked on James Greenway.

A wallet, including bank cards, was stolen from inside the vehicle alongside a hoodie and sunglasses.

At about 5.30am on July 28, the stolen bank cards were then used at a petrol station on London Road by a man and a woman.

The man is described as black and was wearing a beanie hat. The woman is described as white and had her hair tied back.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "After carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, we can now release CCTV images of the two people we’d like to speak to.

"Anyone with any information, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time are asked to get in touch with us.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 411 of July 28, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

