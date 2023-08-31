Staffordshire Police charged more than 500 suspects for drug offences last year, after increasing stop-and-searches

The force charged 553 suspects in Staffordshire for drug-related offences last year.

The force charged 553 suspects in Staffordshire, issued 468 community resolution notices relating to drug crime, and increased the number of stop-and-searches from 2,374 to 2,520.

Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs said: "Police forces across the county know the danger posed by harmful drugs and continue to work with local partners to stop those responsible and support those affected by addiction and exploitation.

"It’s pleasing to see that proactivity in this area is increasing and more positive outcomes are being achieved – which is only made possible through visible patrols, engagement with local communities and close partnership working with support agencies.

"We know that drug use is linked to violent offending and acquisitive crime. Those who test positive on police contact are referred to a specialist drug treatment programme to address their drug use and to break this cycle of offending.

"Work is also continuing as part of the local violence reduction alliance (VRA) to identify these root causes across important partners.

"It’s crucial moving forward that we continue to work closely with all of the partners involved, including health, education and social care to help those affected by misuse and to continue targeting those supplying them."

On Monday (28 August), ministers wrote to Chief Constables across the UK as part of a series of announcements for policing nationally – including investigations, neighbourhood policing and drug crime.

The plans form part of the government’s ten-year drug strategy, From Harm to Hope, which covers issues around supply and demand, treatment, recovery and enforcement.

Staffordshire Police says it outlines the need for proactive visible policing to target the highest harm substances, tackle the organised crime gangs selling them, and prevent drug-related deaths.