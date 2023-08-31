Firearm and Class A drugs seized as man arrested by supermarket near Molineux

Officers on patrol in Wolverhampton's Jack Hayward Way spotted a man "acting suspiciously" last night at around 6.15pm. Photo: Google Maps.

Officers on patrol in Wolverhampton's Jack Hayward Way spotted a man "acting suspiciously" on Wednesday at around 6.15pm.

They gave chase and detained a man in the rear yard of the Asda supermarket.

A firearm and suspected Class A drugs were recovered in bushes nearby and cannabis was also discovered during a search.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis, and possession with intent to Class A drugs.

He was brought into custody, for questioning, where he remains today.

Earlier this week, Jack Hayward Way was also the scene of an attempted robbery, with a 13-year-old boy being arrested on Tuesday.

