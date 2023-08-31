Notification Settings

Firearm and Class A drugs seized as man arrested by supermarket near Molineux

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Comments

A man has been arrested at a supermarket near the Molineux Stadium with police recovering a firearm and Class A drugs.

Officers on patrol in Wolverhampton's Jack Hayward Way spotted a man "acting suspiciously" on Wednesday at around 6.15pm.

They gave chase and detained a man in the rear yard of the Asda supermarket.

A firearm and suspected Class A drugs were recovered in bushes nearby and cannabis was also discovered during a search.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis, and possession with intent to Class A drugs.

He was brought into custody, for questioning, where he remains today.

Earlier this week, Jack Hayward Way was also the scene of an attempted robbery, with a 13-year-old boy being arrested on Tuesday.

Police were patrolling Jack Hayward Way, near Molineux Stadium. Photo: Google Maps.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "West Midlands Police is specifically working to identify criminals involved in serious organised crime and bring them to justice, while preventing people from falling victim to some of their traumatic or harmful crimes.

"This work is known as Operation Target and is working across our region to make our communities safer places to live and work."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

