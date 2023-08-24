Notification Settings

Police appeal for information following attempted burglary

By Daniel Walton

Officers have appealed for information following an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Staffordshire Police is asking for anyone with information to set forward after a man was spotted attempting to burgle an address on Morton Road, Stafford.

At 12.30am this morning officers were called after a man was seen inside wearing a balaclava and gloves, after being disturbed the man ran off.

Officers have spoken to the victim of the address and are appealing for anyone with information, particularly CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage from the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 9 of August 23, or messaging the police using Live Chat on their website Staffordshire.police.uk

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

