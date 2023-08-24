Police appeal for information following attempted burglary

Staffordshire Police is asking for anyone with information to set forward after a man was spotted attempting to burgle an address on Morton Road, Stafford.

At 12.30am this morning officers were called after a man was seen inside wearing a balaclava and gloves, after being disturbed the man ran off.

Officers have spoken to the victim of the address and are appealing for anyone with information, particularly CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage from the area to get in touch.