16-year-old boy seriously injured during stabbing outside university

East Parade, Birmingham city centre

The knifing happened around 2.40pm today outside University College Birmingham digital skills hub Camden House, East Parade.

A blue police forensic tent has been erected on the pavement which has been blocked off.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a stabbing outside University College Birmingham in Ladywood, at 2.40pm today (August 24). A 16-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.