16-year-old boy seriously injured during stabbing outside university

The knifing happened around 2.40pm today outside University College Birmingham digital skills hub Camden House, East Parade.
A blue police forensic tent has been erected on the pavement which has been blocked off.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a stabbing outside University College Birmingham in Ladywood, at 2.40pm today (August 24). A 16-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Our enquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2794 of 24 August."