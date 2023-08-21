Iconic Black Country pub could be forced to close as landlords left 'heartbroken' by burglary
Premium
Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they wish to speak to after a robbery and assault in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.
A suitcase containing jewellery was snatched from a man after he was assaulted in Hockley Street at around 12.50pm on July 18. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website.
People can also call 101 and quote 20/623803/23.