Suitcase of jewellery snatched from man who was assaulted in Birmingham robbery

Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they wish to speak to after a robbery and assault in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

Do you recognise this man?
A suitcase containing jewellery was snatched from a man after he was assaulted in Hockley Street at around 12.50pm on July 18. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website.

People can also call 101 and quote 20/623803/23.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

