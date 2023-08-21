Patrick Rafferty was convicted for ten raids across Wolverhampton's most leafy neighbourhoods last summer and Simon Brooks was convicted for his role in one of the raids.
Two "professional criminals" who were part of a gang who raided plush homes to steal high-powered cars and victims included ex-Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez have been jailed for over ten years.
