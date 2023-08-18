Man in court accused of dangerous driving after police chase through Wolverhampton

The driver was arrested after being caught speeding up Kempthorne Avenue in Low Hill. Photo: Google Street Map

Officers say they chased down the driver of a Vauxhall Astra in Low Hill, Wolverhampton after noticing it had cloned plates.

The vehicle sped off along Kempthorne Avenue, crossing over the wrong side of the carriageway and going the wrong way around a traffic island.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Josh Jackson, allegedly involved in the incident on August 3, was arrested by officers on Thursday and was due to appear before Wolverhampton magistrates charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

The arrest is the latest as part of a targeted enforcement at known hot spots as part of Operation Triton, which involves active patrolling of key areas, enforcing speed limits, and protecting communities from the hazards of excessive speed and other road-related issues.

"We are carrying out targeted enforcement at known hot spots as part of Operation Triton to show that anti-social driving will not be tolerated.