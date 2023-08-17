Two men kicked to the ground and robbed in Birmingham city centre, as one hit by getaway car

The two men were kicked to the ground and robbed on Holloway Road. Photo: Google.

The two men were on Holloway Road just before 7pm yesterday, when they were approached by four men who kicked them to the ground and assaulted them.

During the robbery, the offenders stole a gold chain, car keys, and an iPhone from the two victims who were aged 45 and 34.

The offenders then got into a grey Mini Cooper which hit the 45-year-old as the group made off, with the car making off towards the Hagley Road.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

DS Marc Petford from the investigation team at Birmingham Police, said: “We have spoken to witnesses who were in the area at the time and we are reviewing CCTV.

“I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us, in particular anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on Live Chat via the West Midlands Police website quoting log 4400 of 16 August.