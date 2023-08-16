Two teenagers arrested after cocaine and heroin worth more than £3,000 seized by police

The two teenagers were arrested after crack cocaine and heroin were seized by police.

Staffordshire Police stopped a grey Ford Mondeo at 1.25pm on Tuesday on Friars Road in Stafford, where they seized 40 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as mobile phones.

Officers also carried out a search of a property in Stafford and found a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin, worth £3,300 overall, as well as cash and scales.

The drugs along with the cash, scales and mobile phones were seized by officers.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.