RSPCA appeal after emaciated bulldog's body is dumped in lay-by

The RSPCA has now issued a plea for information about the upsetting find in Lichfield.

The corpse of the male bulldog was in a very poor condition and was riddled with flies and maggots, while its ribs, spine and hip bones were visible.

The dog was picked up by Lichfield Council’s dog warden service on Grange Lane and was taken to a nearby vets, who contacted the animal charity.

There were no signs the canine had suffered any trauma injuries, which could have been sustained in a road traffic accident, and it appears it died after a prolonged period of neglect.

RSPCA inspector Caroline Richardson said: “This poor dog was really skinny and it looks like he has been neglected very badly and then dumped in this lay-by.

“We don’t think he will have been there for that long as the staff at the vets where he was taken to drove past that morning and he wasn’t there.

“It is quite a busy route so he would have been spotted if he had been there for a lengthy period. Also if he’d been hit by a vehicle it’s highly likely he would have been taken to the vets, with it being close by.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information as to how this dog came to be in this location. There may be someone who lives nearby with CCTV cameras on their property that might capture the location or there may be someone out there who knows who owned a dog like this.”

The brindle-coloured dog was not microchipped and was not wearing a collar when it was found, early in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 9.